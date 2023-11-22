Africa Online Safety Fund announces grant winners

22 November 2023 News

The Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF) has announced the winners of this year’s grants, among them five organisations operating in South Africa: The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, City of Johannesburg Library and Information Services, Global Leading Light Initiatives, Media Monitoring Africa, and Wolfpack Information Risk.

The selection of the 22 winning organisations from seven countries was recently announced by Impact Amplifier (IA) from its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa. Just over 350 applications were received in the 2023 cohort, from which a shortlist of 40 entries made it for the final selection process. Each of the eventual winners will receive grants ranging from $10 000 to $50 000, made possible with the support of Google.org.

Making the announcement, Impact Amplifier Director, Tanner Methvin said, “With over 500 million people having access to the internet in Africa, reflecting just under 40% of the continent’s population, online safety issues are of critical concern. The winning innovative solutions range from unique ways of combating mis- and dis-information, establishing investigative teams to track cyber criminals, supporting journalists targeted with hate speech and bullying, integrating online safety training into school curriculums, and much more.”

For more information visit www.impactamplifier.co.za





