Mill-Max expands Omniball family

22 November 2023 Interconnection

Mill-Max has announced two new Omniball spring-loaded pins, one for low-profile purposes, and one that provides greater stroke and higher current-carrying capacity. These new pins expand the company’s lineup of Omniball spring-loaded products, broadening the scope of use for interconnect applications.

Omniball contacts are spring-loaded pins in which the traditional plunger has been replaced by a gold plated, brass ball. They are designed to simplify and improve the connections made between components which are mated together in a sliding or rotational motion rather than in an axial or vertical orientation.

When engaged, the ball compresses and rolls, allowing the mating surfaces to make contact and then easily slide parallel to each other while spring force acts to ensure consistent electrical contact is maintained. This rolling action alleviates the concerns of connector damage such as binding, premature wearing, and structural failure that may occur when using traditional plunger-style spring pins.

Both the 0945-1 and the 0845 have surface-mount termination and a barb press-fit feature on the body for assembling into plastic insulator housings or non-plated through-holes in printed circuit boards. The 0945-1 features 0,762 mm maximum stroke, an overall height of 5,54 mm, a maximum current carrying capacity of 8 A, and a low contact resistance of 20 Ω maximum. The 0845 also boasts a contact resistance of 20 mΩ maximum, along with providing 1,52 mm maximum stroke, and a maximum current carrying capacity of 13& A.

