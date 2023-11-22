Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
22 November 2023
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution. With these offerings, small businesses, including retailers, convenience stores, and quick serve restaurants, have a fast way to overcome in-building coverage challenges.
The GO G43 is a multi-operator solution in the GO line of products, while the GO G41 offers unmatched single-operator-boosted performance. The new addition completes the Nextivity CEL-FI portfolio, to offer customers a full set of solutions for solving cellular coverage challenges in any building.
In addition to supporting all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in South Africa, the CEL-FI GO G43 features remote management and the latest Nextivity proprietary 4th-generation IntelliBoost technology. This delivers channelised signal boosting for individual operator signals.
“Retailers require a multi-operator solution that delivers good quality performance. However, they do not need the scalability and massive coverage footprint as provided by the flagship CEL-FI QUATRA line,” says Stephen Kowal, CCO of Nextivity. “The CEL-FI GO G43 answers that call, making it easier than ever before for a convenience store, quick serve restaurant, branch office, or other smaller business to keep customers, staff, and systems connected, to improve the speed of transactions, enhance the user experience, and improve operations.”
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxbury-nextivity.co.za, www.duxbury-nextivity.co.za
Further reading:
Wi-Fi 6/6E module for industrial applications
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox MAYA-W3 brings the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 and the 6 GHz band to industrial applications, preventing network congestion and ensuring power efficiency.
Read more...
Toolkit for services with differentiated 5G connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ericsson has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities, and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity.
Read more...
Device identification’s critical role in IoT protection
Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Each IoT device must have a unique identifier assigned during manufacturing or provisioning which serves as the anchor for device identification, authentication, and communication.
Read more...
Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.
Read more...
RF switch modules
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.
Read more...
Improved cellular access in remote areas
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has released its CEL-FI ROAM R41 plug-and-play cellular coverage solution that ensures cellular access for people in remote areas.
Read more...
Making Matter provisioning secure and easy
EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Integrated solution of CommScope’s PKIWorks platform with STMicroelectronics’ STM32WB wireless microcontroller enables IoT security for Matter device development.
Read more...
Bringing performance and security to BLE applications
Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ STM32WBA 32-bit wireless series brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications.
Read more...
WLAN tester supports Wi-Fi 7
Tamashi Technology Investments
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To meet the need for Wi-Fi 7 testing, Anritsu Corporation has introduced a new Network Mode option for its MT8862A Wireless Connectivity Test Set, allowing the instrument to evaluate the Wi-Fi 7 signal quality of devices under test.
Read more...
A new security level against GNSS spoofing
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
GNSS spoofing and jamming attacks are on the rise. In recent years, growing availability of inexpensive signal simulators has led to spoofing episodes, which in turn have resulted in disruptions of GPS and Galileo signals reported by high-precision GNSS equipment manufacturers.
Read more...