Multi-operator cellular coverage solution

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution. With these offerings, small businesses, including retailers, convenience stores, and quick serve restaurants, have a fast way to overcome in-building coverage challenges.

The GO G43 is a multi-operator solution in the GO line of products, while the GO G41 offers unmatched single-operator-boosted performance. The new addition completes the Nextivity CEL-FI portfolio, to offer customers a full set of solutions for solving cellular coverage challenges in any building.

In addition to supporting all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in South Africa, the CEL-FI GO G43 features remote management and the latest Nextivity proprietary 4th-generation IntelliBoost technology. This delivers channelised signal boosting for individual operator signals.

“Retailers require a multi-operator solution that delivers good quality performance. However, they do not need the scalability and massive coverage footprint as provided by the flagship CEL-FI QUATRA line,” says Stephen Kowal, CCO of Nextivity. “The CEL-FI GO G43 answers that call, making it easier than ever before for a convenience store, quick serve restaurant, branch office, or other smaller business to keep customers, staff, and systems connected, to improve the speed of transactions, enhance the user experience, and improve operations.”

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxbury-nextivity.co.za, www.duxbury-nextivity.co.za





