Webinar: CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Today’s solid-state relays (SSR) have limited controllability and output current, and their high-power dissipation of 1 W/A makes them a low-power-dense solution in high-power applications. New SJ FET-based SSRs can overcome these limitations. They enable an SSR solution with higher reliability and increased power density. However, today’s standard FET technologies have a high RDS(on) resulting in a large chip. Thus, they are significantly more expensive, and protection and control features can only be realised via external circuits.

Two of Infineon’s experts, both specialised in developing next-gen FET-based SSRs, will present the new CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor. This new HV SJ MOSFET is an excellent choice for anyone who requires top-of-the-line temperature sensing in high-power applications, where response time plays a crucial role.

Attendees will discover feature and benefits like:

• Unprecendentedly low RDS(on).

• 40% higher temperature sensing accuracy.

• 10 times faster temperature sensor.

• Improved relay performance.

Key takeaways of the webinar will be:

• Sensor integration for improved temperature sensing accuracy and robustness.

• Utilisation of a full power switch operating window for optimal power utilisation of the transistor.

Date: 7 December 2023

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.globalspec.com/events/eventdetails?eventid=3939





