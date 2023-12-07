Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Webinar: CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor

22 November 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Today’s solid-state relays (SSR) have limited controllability and output current, and their high-power dissipation of 1 W/A makes them a low-power-dense solution in high-power applications. New SJ FET-based SSRs can overcome these limitations. They enable an SSR solution with higher reliability and increased power density. However, today’s standard FET technologies have a high RDS(on) resulting in a large chip. Thus, they are significantly more expensive, and protection and control features can only be realised via external circuits.

Two of Infineon’s experts, both specialised in developing next-gen FET-based SSRs, will present the new CoolMOS S7T with integrated junction temperature sensor. This new HV SJ MOSFET is an excellent choice for anyone who requires top-of-the-line temperature sensing in high-power applications, where response time plays a crucial role.

Attendees will discover feature and benefits like:

• Unprecendentedly low RDS(on).

• 40% higher temperature sensing accuracy.

• 10 times faster temperature sensor.

• Improved relay performance.

Key takeaways of the webinar will be:

• Sensor integration for improved temperature sensing accuracy and robustness.

• Utilisation of a full power switch operating window for optimal power utilisation of the transistor.

Date: 7 December 2023

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.globalspec.com/events/eventdetails?eventid=3939




Further reading:

DynaFlex BESS for EMEA region
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv introduces Vertiv DynaFlex battery energy storage system, to support energy grid independence for mission-critical applications.

Read more...
Converter for industrial control applications
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has launched a 500 W wide-input DC/DC converter series to meet the increasing demand for high-power supply in industrial control applications.

Read more...
Power modules enable 15% weight reduction in race cars
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Chosen for their small and lightweight characteristics, the Vicor modules efficiently step down the high-voltage accumulator’s power from 400 – 600 V to 27 – 38 V.

Read more...
High-precision coreless current sensor
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The Infineon XENSIV TLE4971 is a new automotive-qualified pre-programmed 120 A sensor without the saturation or hysteresis effects.

Read more...
Insights into design challenges for vehicle electrification
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mouser Electronics has launched a new eBook in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, which pushes boundaries in the automotive, industrial and IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets.

Read more...
Power charger reference design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has released a reference design for an 84 W AC-DC battery charger, with a 110/230 V AC rated input and constant current output of up to 4 A.

Read more...
DC/DC converters with ultra-wide input range
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The THN 15UIR and THN 20UIR series from Traco are high-performance DC/DC converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage range and a power output of 15 and 20 W respectively.

Read more...
EMC filter for enclosed power supply series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
These EMC filters, based on the second-order filtering scheme, mitigate performance to CM/DM interference up to 60 dB, which can effectively suppress interference.

Read more...
Ultra-low noise, ultra-high PSRR µModule regulator
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Analog Devices’ LTM8080 is an ultra-low noise dual output DC/DC µModule regulator that operates from up to 40 V at the input.

Read more...
Quantum leap in battery technology
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.

Read more...











