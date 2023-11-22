DynaFlex BESS for EMEA region
22 November 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS, a battery energy storage system designed to enable energy independence and bolster sustainability efforts at mission-critical facilities. Available in North America and EMEA, the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS provides flexibility in the use of utility power, and is a critical step in the deployment of a dynamic power architecture. The system allows organisations to fully leverage the capabilities of hybrid power systems that include solar, wind, hydrogen fuel cells, and other forms of alternative energy.
The lithium-ion batteries in the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS provide utility-scale energy for long-duration support, allowing seamless and repeated transitions between energy sources. When paired with the optional Vertiv DynaFlex EMS (Energy Management System), the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS enables advanced energy management strategies, such as demand management, and sharing or selling energy back to the grid that can result in a reduction of utility energy consumption and costs, and potentially generate revenue for the parties involved.
The Vertiv DynaFlex BESS is designed specifically for mission-critical environments, such as commercial industrial facilities, high-value manufacturing plants, data centres, and other facilities where power plays a critical role. The system’s power conversion system (PCS) is designed to support 2 millisecond output, virtually eliminating any delays, while shifting the load between hybrid power sources. Paired with an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, the reliable, highly efficient design of the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS reduces the risk of data centre outages and diesel generator starts.
The UL9540A-tested lithium-ion batteries in the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS are designed to minimise fire risks, are free-standing with a small footprint, and are designed for modularity.
For more information visit www.vertiv.com
