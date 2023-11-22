Webinar: Enabling the next generation of PV and ESS solutions
22 November 2023
News
Infineon is hosting a live webinar covering the next generation of PV and ESS solutions using its WBG semiconductors. Experts will discuss how Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) can improve performance in various power conversion stages to meet future application trends.
The webinar will provide an overview of the solar and ESS trends and discuss the importance of residential solar and ESS for renewable decentralised energy generation. The different architectures of home energy systems will also be covered.
Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2024
Time: 17:00
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/39TFJ
