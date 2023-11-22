Avnet Silica shortlisted for award

22 November 2023 News

Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, was shortlisted in the 2023 European Excellence Awards, which honour the outstanding creativity and achievements of PR and communications professionals in Europe.

Avnet Silica was a finalist in the Digital Publishing (Blog, Podcast, Magazine, App) category of the awards, alongside the European Commission, European Investment Bank, and Future Processing. The distributor is being recognised for its ‘We Talk IoT’ business podcast, which discusses major developments happening in the internet of things and IIoT, and in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The ‘We Talk IoT’ podcast is hosted by Stefanie Ruth Heyduck, a science and tech journalist with over two decades of experience working in the media, research institutions, and tech companies. There are over 40 episodes available for listening on Avnet Silica’s website, or from leading streaming providers. The episodes cover topics from protecting the environment and building smarter cities, to achieving gender equity in the industry.

Avnet Silica





