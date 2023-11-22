Industrial LTE connectivity

Wlink is a tried and trusted brand in the industrial connectivity space in South Africa. They are used in intersections for smart traffic control, in ATMs from one of several banks that has specified Wlink as its connectivity of choice, and in hundreds’ more applications in everyday use.
Chief amongst the considerations for using Wlink is their seamless SIM failover, WAN failover, APN failover, and engine failover (in the case of their dual engine routers). Add to this the abundance of security features, the wide operating voltage, and the ability to manage the devices remotely, all at an attractive price tag, and it’s clear to see why the brand has enjoyed success in South Africa.
There are two new devices from Wlink which have launched in SA – namely the WL-R320 series and WL-R522 series – bringing the cost per feature down significantly.
The main difference between the new series and the older devices is the upgrades to the hardware features. RS232, RS-485, dual power inputs, and digital I/O are now all standard, with the WL-R320 also being DIN rail mountable. In addition, the inclusion of Wi-Fi and multiple LAN ports are now standard. Wlink have a reputation for operational stability through their various keep-alive functions, and have added to this by moving the new devices to Linux-based operating systems. The WL-R522 is suitable for many industrial applications and boasts a vehicle DC port for powering the device, making it a great choice for any vehicle telemetry requirements.
Sakura debuts for edge AI RFiber Solutions
EdgeCortix has made a strategic shift from selling AI intellectual property (IP) to selling its own edge-AI inference chips for line-powered systems.
2 W MMIC power amplifier RF Design
Mini-Circuits has introduced the PMA5-83-2W+ GaAs MMIC power amplifier capable of delivering 2 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz.
Programmable BLE 5.3 SoC Altron Arrow
The BlueNRG-LPS is an ultra-low power programmable Bluetooth Low Energy wireless SoC solution from STMicroelectronics that embeds the company’s state-of-the-art 2.4 GHz radio IP.
RF switch modules RFiber Solutions
New switch modules from Withwave are available in various configurations including SP4T, SP10T, and as a 4-port matrix switch.