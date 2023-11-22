CNH data output devices for AI applications

STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.

What is CNH?

The IR signal measured in each zone is sent as raw data to the host through each bin of the histogram. The user can program the resolution of the VL53L7CH and the VL53L8CH up to 64 zones (8x8 zones), modify the histogram resolution up to 128 bins, and define the bin width. All the CNH data is transmitted to the host at a rate up to 30 Hz, in addition to the standard processed data of the ToF sensor which includes ranging distance, signal level, and reflectance.

Both devices in the family share the following common features:

• Multitarget detection and distance measurement in each zone.

• Motion indicator indicating whether the target has moved.

• Immunity to cover glass crosstalk beyond 60 cm.

• 30 Hz frame rate capability.

Common applications for these sensors include floor sensing, cup detection, gesture recognition and people counting.

