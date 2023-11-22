CNH data output devices for AI applications

STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.
What is CNH?
The IR signal measured in each zone is sent as raw data to the host through each bin of the histogram. The user can program the resolution of the VL53L7CH and the VL53L8CH up to 64 zones (8x8 zones), modify the histogram resolution up to 128 bins, and define the bin width. All the CNH data is transmitted to the host at a rate up to 30 Hz, in addition to the standard processed data of the ToF sensor which includes ranging distance, signal level, and reflectance.
Both devices in the family share the following common features:
• Multitarget detection and distance measurement in each zone.
• Motion indicator indicating whether the target has moved.
• Immunity to cover glass crosstalk beyond 60 cm.
• 30 Hz frame rate capability.
Common applications for these sensors include floor sensing, cup detection, gesture recognition and people counting.
Proximity sensor with VCSEL Avnet Abacus
Test & Measurement
Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing.
Read more...Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.
Read more...Microcontroller with Bluetooth LE 5.3 Altron Arrow
News
The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series from STMicroelectronics brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA offers essential ...
Read more...Comprehensive AI computing solution Altron Arrow
News
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin’s Ampere architecture boasts 1792 CUDA and 56 ...