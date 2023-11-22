LTE 4G compact low profile compact antenna

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Platch LTE 4G compact low-profile antenna is designed for height-critical applications. It is ideal for pit lid, ground-level, and discreet LTE/4G applications where a reduced-height antenna is required. It offers a peak gain of 2,88 dBi.

Measuring just over 100 mm in diameter and just 14 mm in height, the Platch LTE antenna is truly compact. It is fed by an RG174 cable, and has an SMA-Male connector exiting from the underside. Mounting is via three mounting holes.

The antenna is incredibly robust, is fully sealed and waterproof, and suitable for installation in harsh environments.

Suitable applications include meter-pit lids, parking, datalogging and utilities applications, and it is ideally mounted onto a ground plane (antenna data measured on a 500 x 500 mm ground plane).

Altron Arrow





