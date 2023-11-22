Fluke announces expansion of premium care support packages
22 November 2023
Test & Measurement
Fluke has announced the expansion of its Premium Care support packages to include a wider range of market-leading industrial and electrical tools.
Fluke Premium Care covers the routine calibration and performance checks of tools to ensure compliance with the latest standards, and the repair and replacement of damaged accessories. Top-priority technical support is also offered to enable customers to solve critical equipment challenges faster.
Selected tools from Fluke’s range of acoustic imagers, power quality analysers and loggers, multifunction PV testers and performance analysers, ScopeMeters, motor drive analysers and process calibration tools can now be covered by Fluke Premium Care.
Chris Ulfig, Technical Sales Manager, Fluke has emphasised that Premium Care should not be seen as additional insurance or an extended warranty. “Fluke Premium Care is a means of ensuring any gaps in production and performance are kept to an absolute minimum by maintaining the continuity of our customers’ work,” he said. “Less downtime means greater productivity, increased efficiency, higher profits, and more satisfied end users. Additionally, equipment that is fully calibrated is not just reliable, it is safe – and the safety of personnel is non-negotiable. Fluke Premium Care takes away the headache of accidental damage or worrying about compliance, calibration, and performance testing to make the most out of your tools. It’s a no-brainer.”
Testing, calibration and compliance
Representing a cost-effective way for customers to keep tools in peak condition, Fluke Premium Care provides coverage above and beyond a tool’s original product warranty, helping users to avoid unexpected downtime caused by damaged test equipment, accessories, or tools that need calibration or repair.
Annual cost comparisons show that upgrading to a Fluke Premium Care plan can save thousands on equipment maintenance and repair. At the same time, the package supports customers who need their industrial tools to be calibrated or performance tested annually.
Fluke Premium Care’s calibration and performance maintenance service ensures test tools always provide accurate results and comply with the latest standards. With the offer of expedited calibration, repair and freight, Fluke customers can also save time and get back to work faster while maximising efficiency, safety, and productivity in the workplace.
For more information visit www.fluke.com
