2 W MMIC power amplifier

Mini-Circuits has introduced the PMA5-83-2W+ GaAs MMIC power amplifier capable of delivering 2 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz. Combined with a gain of 12 dB, this amplifier exhibits a low NF of 3,5 dB and high linearity (P1dB = 31 dBm and IP3 = 43,5 dBm).
Inherently stable by virtue of having high input and output return loss across its entire bandwidth, the PMA5-83-2W+ will accept up to 31 dBm of input power at a VDD of 12 V at just 400 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz.
mA, making it one of the most broadband and robust amplifiers available for both defence and commercial wireless applications.
Transforming cellular coverage in SA
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the latest Nextivity products tailored to the unique needs of the South African market.
Read more...Multiband LTE cellular module with GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The C10QS from Cavli has integrated GNSS capability which utilises Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen8C Lite and supports multiple satellite navigation systems.
Read more...Industrial LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
There are two new devices from Wlink which have launched in SA – namely the WL-R320 series and WL-R522 series – bringing the cost per feature down significantly.
Read more...Sakura debuts for edge AI RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EdgeCortix has made a strategic shift from selling AI intellectual property (IP) to selling its own edge-AI inference chips for line-powered systems.
Read more...Wideband GNSS testing system RF Design
News
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...