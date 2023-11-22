Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

2 W MMIC power amplifier

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mini-Circuits has introduced the PMA5-83-2W+ GaAs MMIC power amplifier capable of delivering 2 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz. Combined with a gain of 12 dB, this amplifier exhibits a low NF of 3,5 dB and high linearity (P1dB = 31 dBm and IP3 = 43,5 dBm).

Inherently stable by virtue of having high input and output return loss across its entire bandwidth, the PMA5-83-2W+ will accept up to 31 dBm of input power at a VDD of 12 V at just 400 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz.

mA, making it one of the most broadband and robust amplifiers available for both defence and commercial wireless applications.

Key features of the PMA5-83-2W+ include:

• 12 to 13 dB gain.

• Low NF of 3,5 dB.

• High linearity.

• Low bias current of 400 mA at 12 V.

• 5 x 5 mm QFN and bare die available from stock.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Transforming cellular coverage in SA
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the latest Nextivity products tailored to the unique needs of the South African market.

Read more...
Multiband LTE cellular module with GNSS
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The C10QS from Cavli has integrated GNSS capability which utilises Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen8C Lite and supports multiple satellite navigation systems.

Read more...
Industrial LTE connectivity
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
There are two new devices from Wlink which have launched in SA – namely the WL-R320 series and WL-R522 series – bringing the cost per feature down significantly.

Read more...
Sakura debuts for edge AI
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EdgeCortix has made a strategic shift from selling AI intellectual property (IP) to selling its own edge-AI inference chips for line-powered systems.

Read more...
LTE 4G compact low profile compact antenna
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Platch LTE 4G compact low-profile antenna is designed for pit lid, ground level, and height-critical LTE/4G applications.

Read more...
Precision-engineered stamped metal antennas
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New antennas from Pasternack hold solutions for consumer electronics, IoT, automotive, and industrial applications.

Read more...
Multi-operator cellular coverage solution
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nextivity has expanded its award-winning CEL-FI product family with the CEL-FI GO G43, which complements the existing GO G41 cellular coverage solution.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6/6E module for industrial applications
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox MAYA-W3 brings the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 and the 6 GHz band to industrial applications, preventing network congestion and ensuring power efficiency.

Read more...
Toolkit for services with differentiated 5G connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ericsson has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities, and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity.

Read more...
Wideband GNSS testing system
RF Design News
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved