2 W MMIC power amplifier

Mini-Circuits has introduced the PMA5-83-2W+ GaAs MMIC power amplifier capable of delivering 2 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz. Combined with a gain of 12 dB, this amplifier exhibits a low NF of 3,5 dB and high linearity (P1dB = 31 dBm and IP3 = 43,5 dBm).

Inherently stable by virtue of having high input and output return loss across its entire bandwidth, the PMA5-83-2W+ will accept up to 31 dBm of input power at a VDD of 12 V at just 400 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz.

mA, making it one of the most broadband and robust amplifiers available for both defence and commercial wireless applications.

Key features of the PMA5-83-2W+ include:

• 12 to 13 dB gain.

• Low NF of 3,5 dB.

• High linearity.

• Low bias current of 400 mA at 12 V.

• 5 x 5 mm QFN and bare die available from stock.

