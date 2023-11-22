Precision-engineered stamped metal antennas

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Pasternack has announced its new line of stamped metal antennas, crafted for those who prioritise both efficiency and intelligent design in their electronic solutions. The new range of antennas exhibit both compactness and excellent wireless performance.

These ultra-efficient antennas are designed to be embedded into devices. With such integration, the challenges posed by unwieldy external antennas vanish, paving the way for sleeker designs, without compromising on wireless performance. Devices fitted with these new stamped metal antennas promise lightning-fast data transmission, vigilant real-time monitoring, and impeccable communication.

Key to their prowess is their ability to deliver consistently across diverse electronic terrains, be it on-board or surface-mounted scenarios. With their vast scope, spanning multiple Wi-Fi applications, they are the definitive choice for IoT applications, telemetry, machine-to-machine interfaces, and many other industrial or commercial systems.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





