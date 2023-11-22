Quectel Masterclass series

22 November 2023 News

In February, Quectel will host smart modules month – a series of Masterclass webinars dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge computing designs.

Grasping the functions and capabilities of smart modules is of paramount importance to deploying many cutting-edge applications reliant on highly advanced, yet compact, hardware. Therefore, Quectel will conduct dedicated smart module Masterclasses tailored to various key markets throughout the month. They are also delighted to complement these sessions with additional Masterclasses covering medium- and high-precision GNSS, and external and combo antennas, to bring the month to a close.

The first module in the Masterclass series is titled ‘The benefits of smart modules in edge computing IoT (EMEA)’.

Date: 7 February 2024

Time: 11:00 SAST

For more information visit www.quectel.com/masterclass-events





