Inductor supports temperatures up to 150°C

TDK has launched a highly durable inductor for automotive A2B applications that supports a wide temperature range of -55 up to 150°C. Conductive resin of the external electrode makes the series durable against mechanical stress and thermal shocks, both common in automotive applications.
With the recent rapid evolution of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, automobiles are equipped with a variety of sensors such as cameras, radars and LiDAR, leading to a dramatic increase in electronic equipment. Moreover, automotive infotainment systems not only provide streaming services of music, videos and other multimedia content, navigation and internet connectivity inside vehicles, but they also communicate with outside systems. A2B is a technology designed to reduce the weight of cable harnesses, consisting of a wide variety of these telecommunication buses, aiming at its final goal of increased fuel efficiency of automobiles.
As A2B is a differential signal interface, it needs to reduce variability in nodes. KLZ2012-A series achieves inductance tolerance of ±8% or less within the same lot, contributing to the reduction of spurious harmonics generated by variability in inductance.
