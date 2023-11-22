High-quality optoelectronics components

Lite-On is a brand specialising in the narrow field of optoelectronics. Its extensive range includes a variety of semiconductor light sources and a selection of optocouplers.

LEDs make up the bulk of Lite-On’s product range, and are the company’s flagship offering. All popular types are manufactured from the ubiquitous round LEDs designed for through-hole mounting to state-of-the-art structures, integrated with programmable control systems.



Figure 1 – Characteristic UV-resistant enclosure.

UV and IR diodes

Lite-On provides two specialised groups of light-emitting diodes. The first includes LEDs emitting ultraviolet (UV) light. This is mostly invisible to the human eye, but used in numerous applications, such as checking the security features of banknotes, curing resins and adhesives in photochemical processes, and disinfection by components emitting UV-C light – the highest ultraviolet radiation band frequency. These diodes can generate light with a wavelength ranging from 265 to 415 nm, with light output power up to 975 mW.

UV light is also a part of natural sunlight and plays a certain role in photosynthesis and other processes, so UV-A lighting systems can provide artificial illumination for indoor biological processes.

Infra-red (IR) light emitting diodes, with a wavelength that is too long to be visible by the human eye, are typically used in remote controls for radio and TV equipment. However, IR emitters ensure wireless communication in several diverse fields, for example, in industrial applications, or remote-controlled thermal energy meters. IR LEDs are also used to illuminate spaces supervised by night-vision cameras, and in the creation of various types of detectors and light barriers.



Figure 2 – Standard 5 mm IR THT diode.

Optocouplers

Components with analogue outputs are based on phototransistors to facilitate the adjustment of current flow in one circuit, with a signal transmitted by another isolated circuit. This solution is particularly significant in controlling electromechanical devices used in industrial automation systems and household appliances, or in inductive components such as electromechanical relays. Analogue optocouplers can also be used to transmit information from simple sensors like thermocouples, with safe circuit separation ensured.

The range of Lite-On transistor components comprises one-, two-, and four-channel systems, with isolation voltages up to 5 kV, and those operating in feedback systems whose features include line signal compensation. They are suitable for voltages ranging from 20 to 300 V. This product range also features components designed using the Darlington configuration, and high-speed versions designed to separate communication lines.

Optocouplers with digital outputs are used in applications such as low-power IGBT or MOSFET transistors. In this application, a precise and miniature controller circuit can control the supply of power for very high loads.

Optotriacs are components related to triacs, and used to control AC flow, which means controlling equipment supplied directly from the mains like heaters, fans, light sources, and motors. All Lite-On products included in this group come with AC voltage ratings up to 400 V, with some rated at 800 V, while sporting zero-crossing circuits.

