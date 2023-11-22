Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise

Avnet Abacus, one of Europe’s leading distributors in interconnect, passive, electro-mechanical plus complementary lead technologies such as power, energy storage, sensors, wireless and a regional business unit of Avnet, has announced it was awarded the franchise to sell the portfolio of rugged DEUTSCH connectors from TE Connectivity.
The DEUTSCH family of environmentally-sealed electrical connectors has been the market-leading solution for industrial and commercial vehicles and other applications for over 40 years, especially where dirt, moisture, salt spray and vibration can otherwise contaminate or damage electrical connections. It includes the HD and DT ranges of robust-circular and rugged-rectangular connectors, respectively, especially designed for industrial and commercial vehicle applications.
“In recognition of our two companies’ close strategic relationship, TE Connectivity is delighted to award Avnet Abacus the franchise to distribute the market-leading DEUTSCH family of vehicular connectors. The combination of TE Connectivity’s product expertise and Avnet Abacus’ design capabilities should prove a winning formula for the engineering community,” said Barry Stunt, Senior Manager, ICT Distribution & Inside Sales EMEA, TE Connectivity.
