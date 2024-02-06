Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Unleashing the power of AI-Edge processing

22 November 2023 News

The importance of low-power AI acceleration at the edge is significant in the context of enabling efficient and effective deployment of artificial intelligence in various applications. Some advantages include energy efficiency, real-time processing, bandwidth optimisation and privacy, and security.

In this workshop, based on collaboration between NXP, Hailo and SolidRun, attendees will learn how the HummingBoard 8 Edge AI – based on i.MX 8M Plus and Hailo 8 – allows smooth HW and SW deployment of Edge AI use cases. In addition, there will be a live demo.

Date: 6 February 2024

Time: 18:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3absZ




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-speed design seminar
EDA Technologies News
EDA Technologies has announced a comprehensive 4-day in-person course covering all aspects of the high-speed design process in collaboration with Chuck Corley.

Read more...
Webinar: Design with GNSS
News
Learn about ST's Teseo GNSS module offering, updates on the latest additions, and precise positioning capabilities using Teseo-LIV4FM.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise for TE Connectivity’s rugged DEUTSCH connector, which will enable them to deliver the entire portfolio of TE products.

Read more...
Tech Talks return in 2024
News
Back by popular demand, Silicon Labs presents the return of Tech Talks in 2024, exploring Matter, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless Compute, and LPWAN topics.

Read more...
Webinar: Enabling the next generation of PV and ESS solutions
News
Experts from Infineon will discuss how Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) can improve performance in various power conversion stages to meet future application trends.

Read more...
Avnet Silica shortlisted for award
Avnet Silica News
Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, was shortlisted in the 2023 European Excellence Awards, which honour the outstanding creativity and achievements of PR and communications professionals in Europe.

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
News
In February, Quectel will host smart modules month – a series of Masterclass webinars dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge computing designs.

Read more...
Africa Online Safety Fund announces grant winners
News
The Africa Online Safety Fund (AOSF) has announced the winners of this year’s grants, among them five organisations operating in South Africa.

Read more...
RF antenna solutions for IoT devices
News
Mouser Electronics and Amphenol RF have teamed up for a brand-new webinar titled ‘RF antenna solutions for IoT devices and smart technology’.

Read more...
Wideband GNSS testing system
RF Design News
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved