Unleashing the power of AI-Edge processing

22 November 2023 News

The importance of low-power AI acceleration at the edge is significant in the context of enabling efficient and effective deployment of artificial intelligence in various applications. Some advantages include energy efficiency, real-time processing, bandwidth optimisation and privacy, and security.

In this workshop, based on collaboration between NXP, Hailo and SolidRun, attendees will learn how the HummingBoard 8 Edge AI – based on i.MX 8M Plus and Hailo 8 – allows smooth HW and SW deployment of Edge AI use cases. In addition, there will be a live demo.

Date: 6 February 2024

Time: 18:00 SAST

For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3absZ





