Tech Talks return in 2024
22 November 2023
Back by popular demand, Silicon Labs presents the return of Tech Talks in 2024. Explore dedicated Matter, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless Compute, and LPWAN tracks for unparalleled insights and cutting-edge innovation. Secure your spot for the entire series, or choose the technology that aligns with your interests.
Watch live sessions as Silicon Labs experts and other industry leaders present this technical webinar series created for developers. These one-hour sessions cover the most important aspects of IoT wireless connectivity.
The first in the series will kick off on 8 February, dealing with LPWAN. The session is titled ‘LPWAN 101: A look at the emerging LPWAN solutions and the applications they serve’.
For more information visit https://bitly.ws/3abug
