High-speed design seminar

22 November 2023 News

EDA Technologies has announced a comprehensive 4-day in-person course covering all aspects of the high-speed design process in collaboration with Chuck Corley. Corley has spent the last 35 years in the trenches designing state-of-the-art wired routers, microwave and fibre-optic tele-communications products, and high frequency instrumentation used in microwave measurement.

This practical course is designed to take students through the entire process involved in designing and fabricating high-speed PCBs. The course draws substantially from decades of experience in the field.

Location: Centurion, Pretoria, Gauteng

Date: 5 to 8 March 2024

A bonus day has been added to the course to cover 5G PCB design. The price of the complete course is R25990.

Credit(s)

EDA Technologies





