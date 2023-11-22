High-speed design seminar

EDA Technologies has announced a comprehensive 4-day in-person course covering all aspects of the high-speed design process in collaboration with Chuck Corley. Corley has spent the last 35 years in the trenches designing state-of-the-art wired routers, microwave and fibre-optic tele-communications products, and high frequency instrumentation used in microwave measurement.
This practical course is designed to take students through the entire process involved in designing and fabricating high-speed PCBs. The course draws substantially from decades of experience in the field.
Location: Centurion, Pretoria, Gauteng
Date: 5 to 8 March 2024
A bonus day has been added to the course to cover 5G PCB design. The price of the complete course is R25990.
Smart modules month masterclasses Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
This series of Masterclass webinars is dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge designs.
Read more...Unleashing the power of AI-Edge processing
News
In this workshop, based on collaboration between NXP, Hailo and SolidRun, attendees will learn how the HummingBoard 8 Edge AI – based on i.MX 8M Plus and Hailo 8 – allows smooth HW and SW deployment of Edge AI use cases.
Read more...Tech Talks return in 2024
News
Back by popular demand, Silicon Labs presents the return of Tech Talks in 2024, exploring Matter, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless Compute, and LPWAN topics.
Read more...Avnet Silica shortlisted for award Avnet Silica
News
Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, was shortlisted in the 2023 European Excellence Awards, which honour the outstanding creativity and achievements of PR and communications professionals in Europe.
Read more...Quectel Masterclass series
News
In February, Quectel will host smart modules month – a series of Masterclass webinars dedicated to helping IoT solution developers understand how to implement smart IoT modules in their edge computing designs.