Multiband LTE cellular module with GNSS

The C10QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1/Cat 4 module that supports EMEA, APAC and NA cellular bands. It delivers a downlink data rate of 150 Mbps (LTE Cat 4) and 10 Mbps (LTE Cat 1) and an uplink data rate of 50 Mbps (LTE Cat 4) and 5 Mbps (LTE Cat 1).
This module has integrated GNSS capability which utilises Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen8C Lite and supports various satellite navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS, enabling accurate and reliable positioning. The module can be controlled via multiple interfaces including GPIO, USB HS, UART, SDH, ADC, PCM, USIM, I2C, and SPI. JTAG interfaces are also present.
The C10QS supports VoLTE and SMS over IMS/SG and offers compatibility with a wide range of Internet protocols and industry-standard interfaces. It is available in two variants - C10QS-EA for the Europe and Asia markets and C10QS-NA for the North American market. For global connectivity, this module can be equipped with an optional integrated eSIM powered by the Cavli Hubble platform.
It is available in an LGA package that measures 37 x 21,8 x 2,8 mm and is ideal for automotive and logistics, agriculture, retail, smart home, smart city, energy and utilities, safety and security, manufacturing and various IoT applications including asset tracking, e-mobility, data loggers, fleet management, and environmental monitoring.
Transforming cellular coverage in SA
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking has announced the latest Nextivity products tailored to the unique needs of the South African market.
Read more...Industrial LTE connectivity Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
There are two new devices from Wlink which have launched in SA – namely the WL-R320 series and WL-R522 series – bringing the cost per feature down significantly.
Read more...Sakura debuts for edge AI RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EdgeCortix has made a strategic shift from selling AI intellectual property (IP) to selling its own edge-AI inference chips for line-powered systems.
Read more...2 W MMIC power amplifier RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits has introduced the PMA5-83-2W+ GaAs MMIC power amplifier capable of delivering 2 W PSAT, with an operating bandwidth from 0,01 to 10 GHz.
Read more...Wideband GNSS testing system RF Design
News
The LabSat 3 Wideband Solution is a GNSS testing system with support for recording and replay in the upper L-Band (1559-1610 MHz) and lower L-Band (1164-1300 MHz). It has three RF channels, a recording ...