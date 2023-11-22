Multiband LTE cellular module with GNSS

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The C10QS from Cavli Wireless is an LTE Cat 1/Cat 4 module that supports EMEA, APAC and NA cellular bands. It delivers a downlink data rate of 150 Mbps (LTE Cat 4) and 10 Mbps (LTE Cat 1) and an uplink data rate of 50 Mbps (LTE Cat 4) and 5 Mbps (LTE Cat 1).

This module has integrated GNSS capability which utilises Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen8C Lite and supports various satellite navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS, enabling accurate and reliable positioning. The module can be controlled via multiple interfaces including GPIO, USB HS, UART, SDH, ADC, PCM, USIM, I2C, and SPI. JTAG interfaces are also present.

The C10QS supports VoLTE and SMS over IMS/SG and offers compatibility with a wide range of Internet protocols and industry-standard interfaces. It is available in two variants - C10QS-EA for the Europe and Asia markets and C10QS-NA for the North American market. For global connectivity, this module can be equipped with an optional integrated eSIM powered by the Cavli Hubble platform.

It is available in an LGA package that measures 37 x 21,8 x 2,8 mm and is ideal for automotive and logistics, agriculture, retail, smart home, smart city, energy and utilities, safety and security, manufacturing and various IoT applications including asset tracking, e-mobility, data loggers, fleet management, and environmental monitoring.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





