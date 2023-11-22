Proximity sensor with VCSEL

Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing. The surface mount device measures 2,0 x 1,0 x 0,5 mm.
VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) has the benefit of reduced board space and allows for a single window design. They also produce up to 140 klx proximity noise (sunlight) cancellation.
Besides the integrated VCSEL module, the VCNL36828P also incorporates the photodiode and an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC). It is ideally suited to applications in smartphones and true wireless stereo (TWS) headphones, VR/AR headsets and smart glasses, and smartwatches.
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise for TE Connectivity’s rugged DEUTSCH connector, which will enable them to deliver the entire portfolio of TE products.
Read more...CNH data output devices for AI applications Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.
Read more...Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.
Read more...Laser shaft alignment tool Comtest
Test & Measurement
The Fluke 831 lets technicians and engineers easily verify shaft alignment, with an intuitive guided user interface that enables quick and complete shaft alignment without advanced training or complicated programs.