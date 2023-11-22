Proximity sensor with VCSEL

22 November 2023 Test & Measurement

Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing. The surface mount device measures 2,0 x 1,0 x 0,5 mm.

VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) has the benefit of reduced board space and allows for a single window design. They also produce up to 140 klx proximity noise (sunlight) cancellation.

Besides the integrated VCSEL module, the VCNL36828P also incorporates the photodiode and an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC). It is ideally suited to applications in smartphones and true wireless stereo (TWS) headphones, VR/AR headsets and smart glasses, and smartwatches.

