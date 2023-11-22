Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Proximity sensor with VCSEL

22 November 2023 Test & Measurement

Vishay’s newest small package proximity sensor, the VCNL36828P, combines low idle current with an I2C interface and smart dual slave addressing. The surface mount device measures 2,0 x 1,0 x 0,5 mm.

VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) has the benefit of reduced board space and allows for a single window design. They also produce up to 140 klx proximity noise (sunlight) cancellation.

Besides the integrated VCSEL module, the VCNL36828P also incorporates the photodiode and an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC). It is ideally suited to applications in smartphones and true wireless stereo (TWS) headphones, VR/AR headsets and smart glasses, and smartwatches.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: avnet-abacus-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus gains distribution franchise for TE Connectivity’s rugged DEUTSCH connector, which will enable them to deliver the entire portfolio of TE products.

Read more...
CNH data output devices for AI applications
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ CH family of time-of-flight sensor devices feature compact and normalised histogram (CNH) data output for artificial intelligence applications requiring raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.

Read more...
Fluke announces expansion of premium care support packages
Test & Measurement
Fluke has announced a major expansion to its Premium Care support packages for industrial tools, and customers can cut downtime while ensuring the accuracy, reliability and compliance of acoustic imagers, power quality analysers and more.

Read more...
Webinar: The key to smart occupancy
Test & Measurement
This one-hour session will allow the attendee to discover the company’s latest infrared sensor with high-sensitivity presence and motion detection capabilities.

Read more...
Portable 100 MHz digital oscilloscope
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P1331 is a powerful 100 MHz four-channel portable digital oscilloscope that is ideal for mobile use on a laptop, or for permanent installation in control cabinets.

Read more...
OTDR evaluates 20 000 km of submarine cables
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
The MW90010B from Anritsu can evaluate up to 20 000 km of submarine cable, and has an easily selectable wavelength that covers the full C-band.

Read more...
Miniature capacitor for automotive applications
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
Murata has released its LLC series of multi-layer ceramic capacitors for automotive applications, that feature a reversed termination for low ESL.

Read more...
Laser shaft alignment tool
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 831 lets technicians and engineers easily verify shaft alignment, with an intuitive guided user interface that enables quick and complete shaft alignment without advanced training or complicated programs.

Read more...
Panasonic presents its distribution awards for 2023
Avnet Abacus News
Three award winners were selected recently at Panasonic Industry’s European Distribution Conference 2023.

Read more...
The challenge of supporting multi-voltage systems
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor offers several modules for power delivery from 48 V, which include fixed ratio and regulated converter solutions that support both 48 V and 12 V loads.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved