Webinar: Design with GNSS

22 November 2023 News

In this webinar, ST experts will discuss the Teseo module portfolio, including the latest additions to the Teseo family – the LIV4F and LIV4FM. The dual-band capable LIV4F and LIV4FM provide high accuracy and performance for applications operating in challenging environments.

This session will also address the features and configurability of the modules that make it adaptable to different applications' requirements. Some of the key features discussed will be the different power configurations, assisted GNSS, and dead reckoning capabilities.

To help assist designers with quick and seamless development, the ST experts will also review the different tools that are available as a design is moved from concept to production.

Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Time: 15:00 SAST





