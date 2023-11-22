High-speed edge AI evaluation kit

The AMD Versal AI Edge VEK280 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal AI Edge VE2802 device, this kit is optimised for evaluating and developing compute-intensive ML inference applications. It offers AIE-ML and DSP hardware acceleration engines, along with multiple high-speed connectivity options.
The evaluation kit features industry-standard connectors including SFP28, HDMI 2.1 input/output, and a PCIe Gen4 x16 edge connector. It incorporates an FPGA Mezzanine card interface with 68 user-defined signals and 8 GTYPs. 12 GB of 192-bit LPDDR4 component memory round out the kit.
The evaluation kit is suitable for a wide range of markets, including automotive, industrial, vision, medical, and aerospace and defence.
Wireless MCU with 15 years of battery life
DSP, Micros & Memory
ST has integrated an industry-unique ultra-low-power radio which the MCU can power-down to save energy while listening continuously for a wake-up signal.
Build the next generation IoT device
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32H573I-DK Discovery kit is a complete demonstration and development platform for the STM32H573IIK3Q microcontroller, featuring an Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone.
MPLAB PICkit 5
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology’s MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer enables quick prototyping and portable, production-ready programming for all Microchip components, including PIC, dsPIC, AVR, and SAM devices.
Matter 1.2 adds new capabilities
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This update introduces new device types and expands the reach of Matter into new markets, while also bringing other improvements that enhance interoperability and user experience.
FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Low pin count MCU with I3C support
DSP, Micros & Memory
Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals.
Raspberry Pi 5 announced
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
Microchip's 28 nm memory in production
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.