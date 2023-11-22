High-speed edge AI evaluation kit

22 November 2023

The AMD Versal AI Edge VEK280 evaluation kit is now available. Featuring the Versal AI Edge VE2802 device, this kit is optimised for evaluating and developing compute-intensive ML inference applications. It offers AIE-ML and DSP hardware acceleration engines, along with multiple high-speed connectivity options.

The evaluation kit features industry-standard connectors including SFP28, HDMI 2.1 input/output, and a PCIe Gen4 x16 edge connector. It incorporates an FPGA Mezzanine card interface with 68 user-defined signals and 8 GTYPs. 12 GB of 192-bit LPDDR4 component memory round out the kit.

The evaluation kit is suitable for a wide range of markets, including automotive, industrial, vision, medical, and aerospace and defence.

