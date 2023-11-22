Transforming cellular coverage in SA

22 November 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Duxbury Networking has announced the latest Nextivity products tailored to the unique needs of the South African market.

"At Duxbury, we understand the importance of reliable cellular connectivity across various sectors in South Africa. The latest Nextivity solutions reflect our commitment to bridging connectivity gaps with advanced, efficient, and adaptable technology. These solutions represent a leap forward in ensuring seamless communication in both professional and personal settings,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

CEL-FI QUATRA

Nextivity CEL-FI QUATRA is an innovative in-building cellular solution range. These systems address the challenge of poor cellular in-building coverage with an advanced, all-digital approach, providing up to three times the coverage footprint compared to traditional methods.

CEL-FI QUATRA solutions are scalable, carrier-approved, and ensure uniform, high-quality cellular signals. This technology is particularly important for the local market by offering corporates a cost-effective, easy-to-install alternative that enhances connectivity in various enterprise settings. The QUATRA 4000e is a multi-carrier solution while the QUATRA EVO is a single or two-carrier solution.

CEL-FI CONNECT C41

The CEL-FI CONNECT C41 Smart Signal Repeater is a self-install cellular coverage solution designed for small offices, retail spaces, and homes. It addresses poor cellular coverage by enhancing 3G and 4G signals for reliable calling and streaming.

The CONNECT C41 features an easy plug-and-play setup, Nextivity's proprietary IntelliBoost chip for optimal performance, and compatibility with the CEL-FI WAVE app for network operator switching and performance monitoring. This solution is ideal for ensuring consistent connectivity in smaller spaces, significantly improving user experience in the digital age.

CEL-FI GO

The CEL-FI GO products are versatile cellular coverage solutions designed for vehicles, marine, and indoor spaces. It boosts 3G and 4G mobile signals in areas with poor reception, ensuring consistent connectivity. Products available support Three-Carrier and Single-Carrier with a 5G option also available.

CEL-FI GO products provide both indoor and outdoor Smart Signal Booster capabilities, making it ideal for use in commercial properties, government buildings, agricultural settings, small manufacturing operations, rural areas, businesses, and large homes.

Expanding on the GO range is the CEL-FI ROAM R41 mobile coverage solution for vehicles, trucks and boats. It enhances cellular connectivity on-the-go, ensuring stable signal for calls and data. The R41 is a critical tool for professionals and individuals who travel frequently in areas with spotty cellular reception.

The system’s low-profile design allows users to install it discretely under any seat, while its rugged frame offers trusted durability, so people and crews can keep their connection – improving productivity and safety.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





