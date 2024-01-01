Printing without limits

To meet the needs of customers with mixed production strategies and growing batch sizes, Mycronic has added a screen printing solution to its portfolio of MYPro equipment for SMT production.

The recently announced MYPro S series is a robust, highly accurate and user-friendly stencil printer. It has been designed to enable the fastest possible changeovers, and features all the functionalities expected from a modern screen printer. Together with the new high-speed MYPro A40 pick-and-place, and the full range of MYPro assembly solutions, the MYPro S series stencil printer contributes to the fastest full-line solution ever available to Mycronic customers.

When deadlines are tight and batches are large, Mycronic’s new stencil printers can be added to the company’s Jet Printer for the ultimate in speed and reliability. Working in tandem, the stencil printer brings its unbeatable cycle time for average paste deposits, while the Jet Printer handles all deposits with non-average thickness or shape with speed and accuracy.

MyKay Tronics






