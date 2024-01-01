High-speed chip mounter

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The XM520 from Hanwha Precision Machinery is a general-purpose chip mounter. This new-generation platform blends advanced feature functionality with legacy system feeders and select options and accessories.

This high-speed machine is capable of handling up to 100 000 components per hour with an accuracy of 0,22 µm.

The system can place components ranging in size from tiny 0,2 x 0,1 mm up to connectors 150 mm in length.

Improved cameras inspect the component placing on the fly making the machine both fast and flexible. For larger components, an upwards facing camera performs the inspection.

The flexible configuration enables almost unlimited options, including simultaneous use of the stage camera, docking cart and tray, and line combinations can be altered to suit the customer’s preferred product types.

