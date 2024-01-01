VERSAFLOW ONE selective soldering

The VERSAFLOW ONE from Ersa is a selective soldering system, and is the first in its class to offer the option of two pots per soldering module, the distance between which can be adjusted manually in the transport direction. This makes it the ideal choice for small and series production of simple assemblies that require reliable technology with high throughput.

Up to eight assemblies (with maximum dimensions of 350 x 508 mm) and up to four assemblies (with maximum dimensions of 508 x 508 mm) can be processed simultaneously in the machine, making the VERSAFLOW ONE XFF a genuine high-speed machine.

With the VERSAFLOW ONE selective soldering machine, Ersa presents the new entry-level model into the world of VERSAFLOW inline selective soldering machines. Despite its compact dimensions and a particularly attractive price, the user does not need to compromise on quality and throughput with this machine.

Techmet





