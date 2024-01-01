Fuji’s flexible placement machine

Fuji’s new AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production. This machine is a direct response to the rapid growth of 5G, the shift towards electric vehicles and the development of new technologies, where it can meet the demands for variable-mix variable-volume production.
The unit uses the latest heads that can be shared with the NXTR. Each head supports a wider range of part sizes, making it possible to easily accommodate production of various size panels, contributing to effective high-mix production.
The use of advanced XY robots provides even faster placement with improved throughput and high accuracy. Stress on electronic parts and panels is controlled during placement by detecting panel warpage and part status. This results in reliable and stable component placement, even for large panels that are prone to flexing, while maintaining high productivity.
Modern vision systems in manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using an intelligent vision system provides a proactive approach, which helps prevent faulty products from reaching the market, thereby reducing customer complaints and minimising recall costs.
Read more...Designing and manufacturing robust enclosures for extreme environments
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The lifecycle of robust edge devices starts with design, and all aspects, including electronic components, packaging, shipping, installation, and servicing needs to be considered at the design stage to ensure that an edge device can operate in the environment it is intended for.
Read more...Maximising soldering iron tip life Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
During the soldering process, the soldering iron tip undergoes physical changes. These changes, over time, affect the ability of the soldering iron tip to make quality solder connections, and can decrease an operator’s performance.
Read more...White residues on the assembly Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
When white residues suddenly appear on assemblies for unknown reasons, the customer is often confused – and the first idea is often the same: something must be wrong with the cleaner. But this is only the cause in extremely rare cases.
Read more...Reducing solder paste spatter during reflow Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Splash is a problem that solder paste will inevitably encounter during the welding process, and distinguishing between spatter and solder ball is the first step in solving the problem.
Read more...Issues surrounding foam when cleaning MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Foam is a common issue in the electronic cleaning world, and this article lists the common issues and solutions to preventing foam build up.
Read more...Clean soldering tips in one second Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has introduced the new WATC100 soldering tip cleaner that can clean soldering tips and desoldering tweezers efficiently and safely in just one second.
Read more...Directory of Suppliers 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Contact details and core business offering of prominent and trusted companies involved in, and supplying to, the local electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Printing without limits MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The recently announced MYPro S series is a robust, highly accurate and user-friendly stencil printer that has been designed with all the functionalities expected from a modern screen printer.