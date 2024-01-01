Fuji’s flexible placement machine

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Fuji’s new AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production. This machine is a direct response to the rapid growth of 5G, the shift towards electric vehicles and the development of new technologies, where it can meet the demands for variable-mix variable-volume production.

The unit uses the latest heads that can be shared with the NXTR. Each head supports a wider range of part sizes, making it possible to easily accommodate production of various size panels, contributing to effective high-mix production.

The use of advanced XY robots provides even faster placement with improved throughput and high accuracy. Stress on electronic parts and panels is controlled during placement by detecting panel warpage and part status. This results in reliable and stable component placement, even for large panels that are prone to flexing, while maintaining high productivity.

Credit(s)

Testerion





