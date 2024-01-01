PCB cleaning system

The NC25 cleaning system from MBtech is developed to meet the highest requirements in terms of quality and ionic contamination. The immersion process offers an alternative to the ultrasonic cleaning and to the spray in air cleaning that often generates a shadow effect on boards. This spray under immersion technology offers a complete immersion of the cleaning elements, thus eliminating any possible shadowing effect.

PCBs are first immersed in a washing tank where they undergo a combined action of vertical shaking and a turbulent air flow. Boards are then transferred in two stages: first DI water rinsing, and then finally dried during a process that combines forced convection and a vacuum.

Based on a patented filtration system and utilising a closed-loop rinsing process, the NC25 range will perform precise cleaning with a low running cost. The system is available in two versions based on the specific production volume.

