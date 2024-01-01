SMT reflow system with closed-loop process control

The Centurion reflow soldering oven from Vitronics Soltec is a forced-convection SMT reflow system with tight, closed-loop process control. Built for today’s high-throughput PCB assembly environments, it has excellent heat transfer.

The Centurion is able to run any profile at the lowest set point possible, which minimises the thermal differences over the product and uses less energy. Superior process control ensures repeatability across the oven for consistently higher yields. A reliable and robust design ensures high uptime, even with the toughest reflow requirements.

Testerio’s patented CATHOX further reduces cost of ownership by reducing the maintenance needs through cutting-edge technology of flux treatment.

The new Centurion+ is a robust upgrade to the Centurion designed for heavy-solder paste users, with unique features that further minimise maintenance and keep the process chamber cleaner by providing greater accessibility to components that require maintenance.

