Upgraded pick-and-place

The MYPro A40DXpick-and-place machine from Mycronic boasts 48% higher speeds than the previous generation, and delivers high accuracy and fast changeovers. With the new MX7 mounthead at the heart of the system, it can handle component sizes up to six times larger.
The A40DX can accommodate reels up to 224 x 8 mm at a top speed of 59 000 cph. Electrical verification of resistors, capacitors, diodes and transistors is also optionally available.
All A40DX models include two MX7 high-speed mountheads and one MIDAS high-precision mounthead. Components up to 45 x 45 x 15 mm, and long components up to 150 x 40 x 15 mm, can be mounted. Seven high-precision vacuum sensors provide low-force placement of less than 2 N.
An all-new intuitive graphical user interface provides a streamlined and simplified workflow, and makes program settings virtually foolproof.
Modern vision systems in manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using an intelligent vision system provides a proactive approach, which helps prevent faulty products from reaching the market, thereby reducing customer complaints and minimising recall costs.
Read more...Designing and manufacturing robust enclosures for extreme environments
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The lifecycle of robust edge devices starts with design, and all aspects, including electronic components, packaging, shipping, installation, and servicing needs to be considered at the design stage to ensure that an edge device can operate in the environment it is intended for.
Read more...Maximising soldering iron tip life Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
During the soldering process, the soldering iron tip undergoes physical changes. These changes, over time, affect the ability of the soldering iron tip to make quality solder connections, and can decrease an operator’s performance.
Read more...White residues on the assembly Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
When white residues suddenly appear on assemblies for unknown reasons, the customer is often confused – and the first idea is often the same: something must be wrong with the cleaner. But this is only the cause in extremely rare cases.
Read more...Reducing solder paste spatter during reflow Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Splash is a problem that solder paste will inevitably encounter during the welding process, and distinguishing between spatter and solder ball is the first step in solving the problem.
Read more...Issues surrounding foam when cleaning MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Foam is a common issue in the electronic cleaning world, and this article lists the common issues and solutions to preventing foam build up.
Read more...Clean soldering tips in one second Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller has introduced the new WATC100 soldering tip cleaner that can clean soldering tips and desoldering tweezers efficiently and safely in just one second.
Read more...Directory of Suppliers 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Contact details and core business offering of prominent and trusted companies involved in, and supplying to, the local electronics manufacturing industry.
Read more...Printing without limits MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The recently announced MYPro S series is a robust, highly accurate and user-friendly stencil printer that has been designed with all the functionalities expected from a modern screen printer.