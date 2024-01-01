Upgraded pick-and-place

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The MYPro A40DXpick-and-place machine from Mycronic boasts 48% higher speeds than the previous generation, and delivers high accuracy and fast changeovers. With the new MX7 mounthead at the heart of the system, it can handle component sizes up to six times larger.

The A40DX can accommodate reels up to 224 x 8 mm at a top speed of 59 000 cph. Electrical verification of resistors, capacitors, diodes and transistors is also optionally available.

All A40DX models include two MX7 high-speed mountheads and one MIDAS high-precision mounthead. Components up to 45 x 45 x 15 mm, and long components up to 150 x 40 x 15 mm, can be mounted. Seven high-precision vacuum sensors provide low-force placement of less than 2 N.

An all-new intuitive graphical user interface provides a streamlined and simplified workflow, and makes program settings virtually foolproof.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





