Flexible SMT solution

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution. Only one machine is required to get production started, and adding more units and/or technologies as demand changes is easy to accomplish.

Clients have the flexibility to prepare the next product while production is running on the AM100, for non-stop changeover. This allows a variety of highly flexible configurations and component supply types to be used.

Flexible setup is further enhanced in the AM100 by Feeder Anywhere and Nozzle Anywhere features. Large boards can be processed, and advanced features including a component thickness camera, auto support pin exchange, PCB warpage detection, and tray verification are also available.

The single head can place an impressive component array including 0402 to 120 x 90 x 28 mm. The system can place large connectors, odd-shaped components, and advanced packaging types. The CM and NPM series feature interchangeable feeders, multi-functional nozzles, and chucks.

Credit(s)

Techmet





