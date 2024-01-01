Reflow oven with fastest line speed

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

BTU International has introduced its latest innovation, the Aurora 200N – the longest and most advanced reflow oven ever produced by BTU. This addition to the Aurora platform sets a new standard for speed, efficiency, and flexibility.

The Aurora 200N features 200 inches of heated length, which enables improved production speed and throughput capabilities, resulting in line speeds up to 25% faster than its predecessor, the Aurora 150N. Its innovative design also addresses logistical challenges with the option to ship the Aurora 200N in two manageable pieces.

The Aurora 200N is equipped with a host of advanced features, including advanced conveyor options, adaptable heating and cooling configurations, an updated user interface via Wincon software, comprehensive flux management with BTU’s patented Aqua Scrub technology, Smart Power energy-savings software and cutting-edge process control technologies.

The Aurora 200N redefines what is possible in reflow oven technology, embodying BTU’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

MyKay Tronics





