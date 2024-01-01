Ionic contamination test system

Commonly referred to as ‘cleanliness testing’, a contaminometer is a tool used to measure ionic contamination. This method has been acknowledged as an important quality assurance and process control tool in the manufacture of electronic circuit boards, components and assemblies.

The CM+ series is a 6 sigma verified contamination tester that combines both ROSE testing and PICT (process ionic contamination testing). The series come in five different models and five varying tank sizes. When selecting a test system, it is important to use the smallest possible tank size for the circuit under test.

The complete range utilises a solid gold test-cell, ballistic amplifiers, and vigorous pumping systems to ensure superior measurement precision, even at very low conductivity values. PC-based software is used to produce graphical test data, a pass/fail analysis and automatic hard copy printout using test methods according to the current standards.

The full testing cycle is automatically temperature compensated, and is completed within three minutes. Full regeneration of the test is typically available within six minutes.

