The cleaning multitool for electronics production

The new AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb Cleaning Technology is a fully automatic cleaning system. Besides being used for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, it also has an optional function package suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.

The system removes contaminants such as SMD paste, SMD glue, conductive materials, flux, oil, grease or dust thoroughly. The configuration with two tanks and two independent circuits has a closed loop water treatment process to ensure short throughput times. This makes the system the economically perfect choice for networked small- and medium-sized electronics production facilities and large industrial production facilities, where a networkable stencil cleaning system can be placed directly next to every printer.

Intelligent connectivity for implementation in Industry 4.0 environments enables networking for traceability, remote control and remote maintenance support, and bidirectional M2M and machine-to-product communication. This also allows it to be integrated into comprehensive control systems.

