SMD chip counter

The C-2000 series electronic component counter is able to read chip components up to a value of 59 999 pieces. The device can read the difference between the parts and the sprocket holes to count the SMD components accurately and quickly.

With dimensions of 410 x 235 x 240 mm, it is small enough to fit on a desk and can accommodate all SMD tapes. Missing components are flagged while counting in both forward and reverse direction.

The patented inclined operation panel enables users to see the parts in both the display and the pockets. With simple operation and the ability to preset the required quantity, the C-2000 component counter is an asset for all SMT production facilities.

