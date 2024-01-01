All-in-one smart soldering station

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Weller’s WXSMART soldering station is an all-in-one solution for any soldering and reworking needs. The centralised control station acts to consolidate all soldering applications by controlling multiple devices, and at the same time providing total process control.

Connectivity supports IoT standards for full traceability and easy remote access. Hardware interfaces on the WXSMART include Wi-Fi, LAN, USB and UART.

Besides the built-in 4,3-inch colour touchscreen, Weller software is available that provides a real-time dashboard on PC, smartphone or tablet to monitor and control the system. The app provides a real-time power and temperature graph and controls temperature adjustments, iron on/off, and indicator colour change.

The WXSMART system includes smart tips, which have an integrated chip in each soldering tip. This allows precise control over temperature profiles when using the system. The full rework station provides high-precision soldering to heavy-duty soldering, and can be used for through-hole and SMD soldering, reworking, repairs and R&D.

Credit(s)

Allan McKinnon & Associates





