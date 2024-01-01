ESD shielding bags

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Available in different sizes according to requirements, ESD shielding bags supplied by Hot Tools can protect sensitive components from potential static damage. Their main use is for packaging printed circuit boards (PCBs), electronic components, and other static sensitive devices.

Their special four-layer structure forms an induction hood effect to isolate the contained items from electrostatic fields. The inner layer is made of static eliminable polyethylene. This hot seal bag is transparent, so that the items inside can be clearly recognised from the outside, and size and printing of the bags can be customised.

The bags strictly follow the MIL-STD-2073-1 and MIL-B-81705-C production standards.





