Patented stretching system

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The ZelFlex patented stretching system, using compressed air, enables perfect tensioning across the working area. The air source is disconnected after placing the stencil onto the frame. Easy, fast and repetitive changing of stencils is provided by innovative perforation.

One of the greatest advantages of ZelFlex pneumatic frames is constant tensioning, and therefore consistent and reliable print quality over time. Using different pressure levels, various thicknesses of stencil can be used. ZelFlex frames also ensure lower production costs, as only one frame is required per line and can be used for multiple projects. No special docking station is required to change the stencil.

The frame can be placed into a printer and used for 24 hours without the need for air reconnection. Production quality can thus be improved by excluding the risk of long-term tension level decay which is presented by glued frames.

Laser Stencil Technology





