High-power solder station

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

With 100 W of power in a compact body, the FX-971 from Hakko performs a wide range of soldering tasks. Derived from the best parts of the popular FX-951, this next-generation soldering station is compatible with standard and micro handpieces; the standard handpiece being bundled with the station.

The unit has a temperature output up to 450°C, and with improved sensor sensitivity heat, is smoothly transferred from the heater to the tip providing a stable output. A 40% reduction in the cycle time enables soldering in a shorter time and improves work efficiency.

The unit’s high-visibility display shows information such as set temperature, sensor temperature, and preset setting. Four hardware buttons provide easy access to the intuitive configuration settings. The station can also be connected to a computer and controlled via software, which also keeps a history of the unit’s operation.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





