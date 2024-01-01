Industrial filtering systems

Weller’s fume extraction and filtering systems are designed to make breathable air in the workplace healthier by eliminating harmful substances from work areas. Ensuring greater air purity in operators’ work areas improves their comfort and eliminates the risk of possible lung irritation or allergic reactions.

Weller filters are available in a range of types and classes, as they are not only developed for soldering applications, but also for bonding, painting, resin coating, marking/engraving/welding/laser cutting, medical, and cosmetic use.

The Weller filtration process starts with a prefilter, a cloth filter of M5 or F7 class, whose main purpose is to block micro-dust, fibres, pollen, bacteria and pigments 5-10 µm in diameter. This prefilter also prevents clogging of the more expensive main filter.

The main filter blocks particulate matter that has not been intercepted by the prefilter, and harmful gases that are difficult to filter. This filter is available in High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) class H13.

