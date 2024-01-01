Selective soldering system

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The low-cost Pilot system from Pillarhouse International has been designed as an entry-level, handload, benchtop machine for small- to medium-batch manufacturers, combining high levels of production flexibility with economic running costs.

Although low-cost, the Pilot is offered with the ability to run the highly flexible Pillarhouse AP nozzle technology, together with its patented market leading 1,5 mm Micro Nozzle. The process is enhanced by a localised hot Nitrogen environment at the point of soldering. An optional Nitrogen generator is built into the base of the unit, and can be used to supply Nitrogen at the required levels, whilst acting as a machine stand.

Designed for low maintenance, the Pilot offers a slide-in solder bath design for ease of access. This, in conjunction with the proven impeller-driven pump technology, makes it a highly reliable, low-maintenance system.

It is offered with two universal, quick-change tooling carriers, each one being able to be exchanged to optimise cycle time. Each carrier can handle a board size up to 330 x 250 mm.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





