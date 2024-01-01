AccuDrive soldering station

The ADS200 from PACE is a high power, low-cost professional soldering station for serious electronic technologists and engineers. The system includes the TD-200 Tip-Heater cartridge soldering iron, which features a sleek and

ergonomically-designed aluminium handle which stays cool and comfortable during continuous production soldering.

The Tip-Heater cartridges integrate a high-accuracy sensor with a robust heater, delivering up to 120 W of heating power. The system is rounded out with three of the most popular Tip-Heater cartridges.

At the heart of the ADS200 lies PACE’s new AccuDrive temperature control technology, which delivers unsurpassed thermal performance and highly accurate temperatures, without the need to change tip cartridges or calibrate. Its advanced electronics provide instantaneous load sensing and on-demand power to quickly reflow solder joints at the lowest, safest temperature required, regardless of the mass of the application.

