Protective coating for PCBs

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Plastic 70 from Electronic Cleaning Solutions (ECS) is a quick drying, transparent, insulating and protective coating based on acrylic resin.

This low-viscosity conformal coating has excellent insulating properties. The lacquer is both colourless and elastic, with a durable adhesion in the temperature range from -40 to 60°C.

The spray-on solution protects printed circuit boards and surfaces. After applications it forms a shiny, flexible and protective film that is resistant to acids, salt, fungus, corrosive vapours, thermal stress, mechanical abuse, alkalis, alcohols, moisture, and tough environmental conditions. It is also designed to prevent against electrical leakages and short circuits on a PCB, making it particularly suitable for the electronics industry. The solution can also be used as an insulation for coils and transformers.

For repair work, Plastic 70 can be soldered through, or be totally removed with a solvent.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





