Multi-channel touchscreen thermal profiler

M.O.L.E. EV20 takes ECD’s novel touchscreen thermal profiler design to a new level. With 20 thermocouple inputs to enable expansive measurement precision for complex assemblies, M.O.L.E. EV20 is ideal for high-reliability, high-value PCBs used in mission-critical applications.

Like all EV-generation touchscreen profilers, M.O.L.E. EV20 enables users to view process calculation templates, thermal profiles, and pass/fail results directly on the instrument. Designed for ease-of-use, the thin, 20-channel profiler works with standard mini connectors.

The 20 thermocouple channels are arranged into four groups of five channels. Temperature sampling takes place at up to 20 samples per second.

The unit’s high capacity LiPo battery is charged and the unit can communicate via a USB-C connection, while Bluetooth is available for wireless connectivity and operation.

