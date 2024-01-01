Engraving and decorating hand tool

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Model 290 engraving kit from Dremel lets you engrave or decorate a wide variety of materials, including metal, plastic, glass, ceramic, wood and leather. Each kit includes a tool with a soft-grip body and variable stroke control so you can etch both fine lines and deep grooves. Also included is a replaceable carbide engraving point. By providing you with options that a standalone leather, wood or metal engraving kit can’t, Dremel provides more ways to personalise your products.

A stroke adjustment dial regulates engraving depth from fine lines to deep grooves, while a replaceable carbide point lets you engrave on most surfaces. An optional 9929 diamond point is available for heavy-duty use on hard surfaces, and a letter/number template helps etch words and numbers.

The engraving kit’s soft grip adds extra comfort and control, and its lightweight and compact design provides comfortable use for precision engraving performance.

Credit(s)

Hot Tools





