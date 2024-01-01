Stencil technology with a unique tension system

EMP 2024 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

DEK’s VectorGuard stencil technology employs a unique, patented tension system offering significant advantages over traditional, mesh-mounted systems. VectorGuard is not air pressure dependent, meaning that tensioning is simple and automatic, independent of traditional pneumatic assistance processes.

Mounting the foil in the VectorGuard frame takes only a matter of seconds, requiring little training or physical effort. Easy to set up, and compatible with virtually any modern platform, VectorGuard eliminates the need for complex alignment procedures. Foil tensioning is both accurate and automatic, and the system is compatible with a wide range of VectorGuard foil technologies, from lead-free to adhesive printing.

As a lightweight and compact frameless stencil technology, VectorGuard offers manufacturers enhanced storage convenience. In fact, by storing foils in the designated protective cassettes, storage space can be reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional stencils.

Credit(s)

Laser Stencil Technology





