Desktop soldering robot

The UNIX-DF series desktop soldering robot is a fully programmable soldering system. The series has a working area up to 400 x 365 mm, and supports M-sized boards. Performance is quick with a speed of 900 mm/s on the X- and Y-axes and 400 mm/s on the Z-axis. Two additional axes enable complex PCB soldering: penetration angles can be changed, and the board can be rotated to facilitate difficult soldering positions.

The automated robotic soldering system has both an Ethernet LAN port and a COM port for communication with a controlling pc and where each soldering process and the result can be visualised.

A maximum of 999 programs can be uploaded and 32 000 soldering points can be specified in a program. The soldering table has a new heating system which improves overall heating and the soldering process.

Credit(s)

Quamba Technologies





