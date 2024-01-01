High-performance 3D AOI

The MYPro I51 takes the performances of Mycronic 3D AOI technology to new heights with up to 30% faster processing time and enhanced accuracy. Equipped with Iris 3D vision technology, the latest generation of 3D AOI sensor, the MYPro I51 inspects up to 30% faster than previous generation, while doubling the number of pixels. The result is a breakthrough in inspection cycle times, keeping pace with the most demanding lines in the industry, and an increased test coverage with the ability to inspect 008004 (0201 metric) component packages.
Efficient process control is guaranteed by the accuracy of the X, Y, Z and Theta axes. The unit boasts 3,5 µm X, Y resolution with sub-pixel technology, and a constant 1 µm Z resolution from -5 to 20 mm in altitude.
With the self-checking system, Escape Tracker, the operator is immediately informed of any errors or programming weaknesses that could potentially generate false calls or escapes during production. Fine-tuning is made much simpler, faster and more efficient regardless of production conditions or programmer skill levels.
